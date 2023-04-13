Well positioned opportunity with 7000 DSE carrying capacity

AMAROO is a very well positioned 749 hectare (1841 acre) property with an estimated carrying capacity of 7000 dry sheep equivalents.
Held by the Sinclair family since the 1960s, Amaroo is located about 5km from the village of Newbridge and 20km from the major service centre Bathurst.
The property is set up for cell grazing and has predominantly open rolling hills with creek flats, pockets of timber and majestic avenues of pines.
Amaroo has mainly yellow pod soils with heavier black clays along the creek flats. Lime and gypsum have been applied over the years.
The majority of the property is arable and has improved pastures including phalaris, cocksfoot and clovers sub clovers. About 80ha has typically been planted with oats and other forage crops.
The property has run up to 4000 Merino ewes or 2000-3000 crossbred ewes plus their progeny. Cattle have also been run on Amaroo.
Water is a feature of the Amaroo. A bore services several tanks that supply 13 troughs through a reticulated system.
There are also 50 strategically placed dams and a creek in the southern portion of the property.
The very well improved property has two, two stand shearing sheds, two sets of sheep yards, two sets of cattle yards, two machinery sheds, two hay sheds and five silos with about 240 tonnes of total storage.
Amaroo also has two quality homes.
The main four bedroom brick homestead features a north facing sunroom and is set in a large garden with majestic pine trees.
The charming three bedroom cottage is set up for short stay farmstay accommodation.
Amaroo is also childhood home of well known 1980s/90s comedian Tim Ferguson, probably best known as a member of the Doug Anthony Allstars with Paul McDermott and Richard Fidler. His father was a lecturer at CSU in Journalism so rented the house while they lived in the area.
Marketing agent Marcus Schembri said is was rare to see properties of more than 200ha offered so close to Bathurst.
"Looking across the state, the Bathurst district is particularly attractive country for graziers," Mr Schembri said.
"The combination of high 30 inch rainfall and a conservative long term average carrying capacity 4DSE/acre should have everyone looking at this one."
Bidding is expected to start at about $1200/DSE.
Contact Marcus Schembri, 0429 032 906, or Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts.
