The report from a Senate inquiry into biosecurity preparedness is a good outcome for the Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF).
ADF contributed its own submission as did the National Farmers' Federation and SAFEMEAT.
Most of the observations and proposals made in these submissions have been addressed in comment and/or recommendation by the Senate's Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee.
The committee tabled the report in the Senate in December, and we look forward to seeing the Australian Government's response.
Let's look closer at the ADF recommendations and how the committee commented or made recommendations in response.
We recommended that:
The committee's response was that stakeholders were generally positive about the National Biosecurity Strategy, seeing it as an opportunity for a reset and refresh of the arrangements.
The committee addressed this in Recommendation 10, saying the government should work with agencies and industry bodies to put appropriate governance and reporting structures in place to ensure that recommendations arising from simulations and exercises are implemented in a timely way.
The committee commented that it is encouraged that the government has recommenced consultations to explore sustainable and long-term biosecurity funding options.
The committee highlighted the challenge of getting all jurisdictions and industry organisations to agree to the initiative.
In Recommendation 3, the committee recommends that the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) prioritises the enhancement of screening and assessment systems to facilitate the timely processing of mail and cargo entering Australia.
The committee made two recommendations that support Australian farmers' access to vaccines. These include in Recommendation 16, that the government and Animal Health Australia establish a lumpy skin disease vaccine bank; and in Recommendation 17 that the government negotiate with the United Kingdom Government for researchers from ACDP to access and conduct research on Australia's bank of foot-and-mouth virus vaccine in the UK.
The committee commented that DAFF could better utilise regulatory, compliance and enforcement tools to encourage biosecurity compliance, and the role of the Inspector General of Biosecurity should be strengthened, an action the government is now pursuing.
The government is required to provide a response. Protocol says it must respond to every recommendation in the report. For recommendations it supports, it can implement these by providing funding via the budget and delivering other policy and program measures.
Having the Senate's Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee address so many of ADF's recommendations is a huge advocacy win for Australian dairy farmers.
Committee member Senator Linda White has acknowledged dairy's united voice on our submission. Senator White said agricultural sectors with a united voice had a better chance of clearly advocating for their needs.
