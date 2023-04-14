Farm Online
Australian Dairy Farmers helps shape Senate inquiry into biosecurity

By Craig Hough Director Strategy & Policy Australian Dairy Farmers
April 14 2023 - 10:00am
ADF's submission into the Senate inquiry into biosecurity recommended an increase in detector dogs and handlers to ensure coverage at all international airports and ports. Picture Picture by Svitlana Hulk/Shutterstock
The report from a Senate inquiry into biosecurity preparedness is a good outcome for the Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF).

