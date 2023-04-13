ESG & agriculture: how Aussie farmers can join the conversation

This is branded content.

'ESG' has been a bit of a buzzword across the Australian business landscape for the past few years now. Business owners and management teams operating across a range of industries have been assessing how their enterprises can reduce their environmental impact alongside bolstering their local community and larger scale social impacts.

As one of the largest industries in Australia, the agricultural sector has had its own challenges with embracing ESG investing. For agribusinesses, assessing their social impact spans so much further than picking charities to donate to.



Whilst charitable giving is a strong foundation for 'giving back', agricultural industries do have social and ecological responsibilities to the land they operate on, as well as the communities which share that land with them.



Similarly, wildlife conservation and habitat restoration are also big issues for agribusinesses, even with Aussie farmers doing their part at an individual scale.

So how can Aussie farmers use their influence to ensure that their agribusiness partners are prioritising the adoption of an ESG business model, just as they are? We'll be answering this question by approaching it from each prong on the trident that is ESG: environmental, social, and governance.

Addressing climate change and environmental degradation

Farming hasn't exactly been an easy profession in Australia over the past few years. With the 2020 bushfires and the mass flooding experienced across these past few La Nia summers, farmers have already been contending with climate change and its exacerbation of seasonal weather patterns.



Following the publication of the State of Environment report last year, Aussie farmers have been responding to calls for climate action and sustainable land management practices at an individual level.

Industry bodies across the agricultural sector have been working with farmers to restore regional economies, primarily by developing educational resources and allocating funds for addressing deforestation and the clearing of other native vegetation for the sake of maximising arable land.



There is now a growing consensus that funding conservation projects isn't actually impeding agricultural production, but in fact is an investment in Australia's overall natural capital.

With this mindset in action, agricultural industry leaders are utilising industry activity to support the development of regenerative regional economies, where conservation has the potential to generate new jobs - like ranger positions, scientific specialist roles, and an expansion of environmental officer positions and other similar roles in local councils and other government bodies.



In other words, Australian agriculture is no longer being perceived solely through the lens of how industry activity impacts our national GDP. Now, agricultural industry professionals are being encouraged to maintain an awareness of how their operations impact the environment at a local level first.

The social impact of Australian agriculture

The correlation between conservation and the bolstering of local economies already demonstrates just how interwoven the ESG approach really is. The cultivation of regenerative local economies already naturally has an immense social impact, as communities can take advantage of job creation as well as the growth of their natural capital. But the social impact of Australian agriculture is by no means isolated to regional communities alone.

Climate change is also impacting consumer habits, with more and more Aussie consumers 'voting with their dollars' as a form of social justice. Many climate-conscious consumers are opting out of purchasing agricultural products that they know have detrimental environmental impacts.



For instance, the arable land, water, and energy historically required for animal agricultural activity has deterred many from purchasing meat and dairy products as frequently as they may have in the past.

For this reason, many Aussie farmers are revisiting their product range, seeking opportunities to enter fast-growing agricultural markets, like soybeans (used for plant-based meat and dairy alternatives), rice and other grains, and even hemp and medicinal cannabis.



As plant products are also valuable in the development of biofuels (or fossil fuel alternatives), there are incredible opportunities for Aussie farmers to make meaningful contributions to climate-positive growth markets, with the majority of these markets having been initiated by social movements.

And meat eaters, this is no cause for concern! This isn't to say that Aussie consumers can expect less meat products on their supermarket shelves, but just that the environmental impact of those products will continue to be lessened.



Although this may not pave the way for a drop in prices now, bolstering the sustainability of the animal agriculture industry as a whole can only support sustainable consumption as well. Both Australian consumers and nations receiving Australian exports, will be able to benefit from the improving sustainability of Australian agricultural production processes.

The role of agribusiness in ecological governance

That brings us - finally - to the role of governance in shaping Australian agriculture. Governance is perhaps the most complex and multi-faceted element of ESG investing, as it can refer to decision-making at an industry level, statewide or national government level, or even at a global scale.

There are numerous examples of Australian farmers developing innovative approaches to combat ecological governance concerns at a global level. In fact, Aussie farmers have made big waves in the global agricultural industry for decades now.



Our tuna farms are just one such example, providing a novel solution to the ongoing ecological concerns of the overfishing of wild tuna in the Pacific Ocean. Similarly, Aussie farmers utilising hydroponics and drip irrigation for farming in arid areas, has opened up agricultural production possibilities for many international 'food deserts', from the streets of New York City, to communities in Yemen, India, and other nations across the globe.

Investing in these novel solutions will continue to hold a positive impact on the Australian economy, alongside making ongoing positive impacts to ecological concerns that exist on a global scale.



There's no better way to 'join the conversation' than with a game-changing answer, and that's what Aussie farmers and agribusinesses have been doing. And there may very well be more innovations and climate-conscious solutions to come.

How Aussie farmers can benefit from ESG investing

As you may have realised at points throughout this ESG breakdown, this unique sustainability-oriented business model encapsulates more than just concerns for environmental, social, and governmental impacts alone.



The interrelated nature of these three elements have a combined economic impact, meaning that there is money to be found in ESG investing, which includes taking climate action.

Farmers may find that reducing their budget for maintaining modified pastures and opting instead for livestock grazing on native vegetation, can cut their carbon emissions down significantly.



The funds saved on land modification can then be used to invest in other agricultural markets, allowing farmers to stay agile and ready to take new growth opportunities as they come.

Farmers are also advised to revisit their agribusiness partnerships in order to ensure that their suppliers, distributors, and exporters that they're working with are also adopting an ESG-oriented business model.

