Morning Star delivers peace, character and charm

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

LOCATED near the base of Mothar Mountain in Queensland's Gympie region, Morning Star is a 27 hectare (67 acre) freehold lifestyle property delivering peace, character and charm.

