Quality cropping, livestock country heads to auction

A QUALITY 2471 hectare (6108 acre) aggregation in the Collie district of central NSW is set to be auctioned on May 17.
Offered by Ian Walker and family, the productive country is well developed for cropping and equally suited livestock production.
The adjoining properties - Cardew, Crillee and Wilgarmar - are located 53-60km north of Dubbo and 28-40km south of Collie.
Cardew is 993ha (2454 acres) of arable, flat to undulating country with heavy chocolate to red loam soils.
Cardew has a frontage to Millpulling and Bugabadah Creek and there are also two bores and eight dams.
Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, two stand shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, machinery shed, hay shed, storage sheds, and silos.
Crillee covers 739ha (1827 acres) and also has arable, flat to undulating heavy chocolate to red loam soils.
The property has a frontage to Ewenmar Creek.
Improvements include a comfortable four bedroom homestead and a two bedroom cottage. There is also a large new machinery shed, storage sheds, hay shed, shearing shed, sheep and cattle yards, a bore, silos and six horse stables.
Wilgamar is also a 739ha (1827 acre) property and has heavy red to black self-mulching soils and frontages to Ewenmar and Kickabil creeks.
Improvements include a four bedroom house, two stand shearing shed, steel sheep yards, machinery shed, hay shed, eight silos and a bore.
All three properties are currently being prepared for sowing.
Contact Paul Dakin, 0418 112 038, or Mark Garland, 0428 965 465, PT Lord Dakin & Associates.
