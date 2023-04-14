Broiler chicken farms rarely come onto the market as they are prized as a stable agricultural investment.
This big broiler chicken farm for sale between Murray Bridge and Mannum is already attracting buyer interest in its price range around $5.5 million.
Colliers has been appointed to sell the Mypolonga Broiler Farm which they say is generating excitement as they "are a very tightly held asset class".
"While many sub-sectors of agriculture are experiencing high input costs combined with the softening of commodity prices, the income consistency and regularity of enterprises such as broiler farms is inspiring increasing unsolicited enquiry for these types of investments," Colliers national director of agribusiness transactions Jesse Manuel said.
Mypolonga farm comprises a conventional, barn-raised broiler farming operation of four production sheds built from 2015 to 2018 totalling 9920 square metres of of floor area, on a total land area of 153 hectares (378 acres).
The farm has a growing contract with independent processor Gourmet Poultry, which has recently been extended.
Located at Rathjen Road Mypolonga, just over a one hour's drive east of Adelaide and is less than 20km north of Murray Bridge.
Improvements include extensive on-site water storage, workshop, portable office, farm sheds, living quarters and well-made internal roads.
"The farm represents an attractive opportunity for investors and owner-occupiers who are seeking a modern, entry-level asset with potential to expand," Mr Manuel said.
"Development approval is in place which would expand the facility to 10 sheds and further capitalise on the existing infrastructure," he said.
"However any further development would depends upon the chicken processors requirements for greater production."
Mr Manuel said the farm benefits from proximity to Murray Bridge for retention of farm staff and availability of trades and other services.
Mypolonga Broiler Farm is being offered for sale by expressions of interest by May 26.
For more information contact Colliers' agents Jesse Manuel on 0421 550242 or Tim Altschwager 0408 814699.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
