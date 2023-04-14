Farm Online
Buyers already excited about rare opportunity to secure modern broiler farm

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
April 15 2023 - 7:00am
Mypolonga Broiler Farm already has four modern sheds in the Murraylands with development approval for another six. Pictures from Colliers
Broiler chicken farms rarely come onto the market as they are prized as a stable agricultural investment.

