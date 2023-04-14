Farm Online

Cyclone Ilsa hits Western Australia coast 'like a freight train'

By Aaron Bunch
April 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclone Ilsa brought wind gusts of more than 250km/h as it hit the coast of Western Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Cyclone Ilsa brought wind gusts of more than 250km/h as it hit the coast of Western Australia. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Communities in the path of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa are beginning to assess the damage from its potentially record-breaking winds as the severe storm system works its way inland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.