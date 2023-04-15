Peter Young is utilising his effluent pond as part of his fertiliser application regime to grow pasture and crops to support herd production.
Mr Young farms at Bufffalo, in South Gippsland, Vic, milking a mixed herd of Jersey, Friesian and Swedish Red cows, in a split-calving system. Production numbers peak at 320, but he tries to keep the milking herd between 280-300.
The milking platform is 115 hectares, with two turnout blocks - 47ha and 41ha respectively. There is 10ha of bush that is fenced and protected. Part of it includes a gully with a creek.
The farm is in a high rainfall district, with the average annual close to 900 millometres. Soil type is shallow dark topsoil over white clay on a mix of flat, undulating and steeper hill country. It is acidic.
For nearly two years, wet weather conditions have been challenging for Mr Young because soils on the flat country have remained waterlogged. Grazing rotation was affected, particularly in 2022.
A few years ago, Mr Young made some changes to pasture management and initiated a trial site on his farm to clearly identify the issues.
After attending farm tours and discussing what other dairy farmers were doing, Mr Young decided to trial two paddocks of pasture before committing to a broader change in his fertiliser application.
He now uses biological digestion agents in his effluent pond and gibberellic acid, alongside fertiliser applications, to encourage pasture growth.
All his decisions are underpinned by soil tests.
"When I was doing the dairy farm management course, going on farm tours, I saw people were putting more and more fertiliser on each year to get the same production," Mr Young said.
He was concerned about the effect of this practice - especially using increasing amounts of urea - on soil health, farm economics and leaching into groundwater and nearby waterways.
"I looked around for an alternative," Mr Young said.
"Every time I went on a farm tour, I listened to and saw a wide variety of ideas coming through.
"The benefit of farm tours is the number of ideas coming through from other farmers, which benefit all of us."
As well as soil tests, he did shovel tests on his farm. He noticed there was a dense matt of pasture, but little worm activity and the roots were shallow.
Soil tests indicated lime was needed across the farm, so he began applying that annually.
Mr Young chose a biological agent and added it to the effluent pond, noting the increased aerobic activity. He has since purchased a slurry stirrer to agitate the effluent pond and improve aerobic activity.
Mr Young has used products from different manufacturers, and economics and availability are factors in choosing a brand.
"In the first pond, the biological agent helps break up solids," he said.
"When I put it in the second pond, the liquid is a lot more aerobic. I pump out of the second pond."
Initially he did a trial, applying the liquid onto one paddock and keeping the next paddock as a control. "I wanted to prove if it was effective," Mr Young said.
The difference was marked.
"Each shovel test showed a lot of worm activity and pasture roots were deeper," Mr Young said.
"The cows were keen to get into the paddock on the right [where liquid was sprayed on the pasture], and they ate quickly then rested.
"When I opened up the paddock on the left [the control paddock], the cows weren't interested in going through the gate. They just weren't interested in grazing that pasture.
"Effectively, the cows were making a choice. The cows were jamming up, not wanting to go to the left.
"That's when I decided to go down this path. That's when I got into using the effluent pond."
The slurry stirrer improves the aerobic activity, which then helps break down solids more effectively and efficiently and agitates the effluent.
Originally, Mr Young started distributing the liquid as fertigation using fixed sprinklers, but the dispersion wasn't widespread enough. He bought a 1000-litre tank to spray the liquid from a trailer. That was effective, but took time.
Seeking a more efficient and higher volume means of disbursement, Mr Young purchased the 10,000-litre slurry truck.
"That's when I got more serious about using the effluent broken down with a biological agent and adding minerals," he said.
"I now disperse it following directly behind where the cows have grazed, because there's a withholding period for the milk.
"I apply it as a liquid boost in summer using the slurry truck.
"I apply it mixed with 20,000 litres of water. Roughly, I apply it at a ratio of 40,000 litres/hectare; roughly, it's 80,000 litres per paddock.
"It's really good for annual crops - chicory and millet. It provides a real boost with that.
"I use it as a substitute for urea - all those minerals go straight into the plant. Chicory and millet are reliable crops to fertilise with effluent. The effluent combines a higher nitrogen content and other nutrients - the crops are getting a more balanced diet.
"You'll see in the paddocks where I've sprayed that the pasture is taller, roots are deeper and there's more worm activity.
"I haven't changed my regular fertiliser application; this goes on in addition to fertiliser."
Mr Young said it was three years since he last applied urea in any paddocks.
Along with gibberellic acid, he starts applying the effluent in spring, unless the season is wet.
"Usually I spray it out before I sow a crop. Blending it with the soil helps to break down the soil organics too," he said.
Mr Young is now focused on improving the system so he can use the effluent when he wants to fertilise pasture and crops - as distinct from when he has to because the effluent pond is at risk of overflowing.
Because of the 2021/22 unseasonably wet season, Mr Young had to reduce herd numbers from a peak of 320 down to 260.
With heifers coming into the herd in autumn and spring this year, he expects to increase milking numbers up to 300 head, which requires a level of pasture and fodder production he is comfortable about achieving.
To increase reliability, he has spoken about increasing the size of his effluent pond with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a dam-building contractor.
"I want to enlarge the second pond for a lot more storage capability," Mr Young said.
"It's currently one megalitre. I can potentially double the storage volume by increasing the size of the pond.
"Increasing the pond's size means there's less risk of overflow and I have a choice about when I drain the effluent pond.
"It will also give me more options to reduce fertiliser use."
Pond safety is also an issue, both for Mr Young with his slurry truck and for contractors.
"A big issue with the effluent pond is safety," he said.
"I want to be able to access the pond with the stirrer and tanker without risk.
"I'm going to build a safe area to turn the tanker and a protected stirrer 'area', without getting too close to the actual edge. It's a goal for 2024."
The infrastructure work is part of his plans to creating a closed loop waste recovery system on his farm, which includes composting litter out of the calf shed.
"It all helps me create more healthy soil and organic matter in the paddock and helps with pasture development," Mr Young said.
"Through soil and feed tests, I'll be able to prove the quality of my pasture; and with traceability, prove to the industry and customers the validity of this system against my cows' health and milk production."
I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
