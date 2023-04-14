Grazing country sold after auction

HIGHLY regarded 657 hectare (1623 acre) Northern Tablelands grazing property Giru has sold after it was passed in at a Ray White Rural auction for $4.55 million.
While the actual sale price has not been disclosed, the figure is understood to be in line with other recent sales and fall in the $15,000 to $20,000/breeder area price range.
Offered by Geoff Farlow and family after almost 60 years of ownership, the property is located on Wellingtonvale Road, about 3km from Deepwater.
Giru has a history of producing market topping Angus weaner cattle from the well developed and open pasture country.
The property also previously produced highly regarded fine and medium wool clips.
Giru is securely fenced, cleared, and well maintained.
There is a steel cattle yards equipped with a crush and a three stand shearing shed.
The recently renovated homestead is very handy to the vibrant village of Deepwater and set in shady low-maintenance gardens.
Other improvements include a three car garage, machinery shed and workshop with a machinery hoist.
The marketing of Giru was handled by Bruce Birch and Andrew Starr, Ray White Rural NSW.
