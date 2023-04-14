Farm Online
Rex buys stake in electric propulsion firm Dovetail Electric Aviation

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
Updated April 15 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 9:00am
Regional airline Rex has invested in Dovetail Aviation that is converting fuel-powered aircraft. (Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS)
Australians travelling between small towns could catch an electric plane in future, with the country's biggest regional airline confirming a significant investment in an aviation startup.

