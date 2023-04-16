Farm Online

'Australian-first' asado cross steals the show

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:57am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boss Hog Smokers owner Brendan Muhling built the cross and Phat Boyz owner Luke 'Moonshine' Saggus sourced the Angus steer to mount and smoke. Picture by Brandon Long
Boss Hog Smokers owner Brendan Muhling built the cross and Phat Boyz owner Luke 'Moonshine' Saggus sourced the Angus steer to mount and smoke. Picture by Brandon Long

A 240kg carcase skewered to a metal frame has captured plenty of attention at the annual Meatstock festival in Toowoomba in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.