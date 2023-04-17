Well located western downs country offers handy access

BURIGALA is a well located 1012 hectare (2500 acre) highway frontage property with and handy access to major selling centres and feedlots.
Located Queensland's Western Downs about 24km east of Moonie, 90km west of Dalby and 120km from Goondiwindi, the freehold property is being presented with a good body of feed.
Burigala comprises of mainly brigalow/belah melon hole country with a good mixture of pastures consisting of bambatsi, katambora, Rhodes grass, purple pigeon and Queensland blue grass as well as natural species.
The well fenced property is divided into 10 main grazing paddocks.
Burigala is partially exclusion fenced with the balance consisting of four barbed wires on timber and steel posts as well as barb and netting fences.
The property has excellent PMAV vegetation maps and has been developed with selected shade lines offering protection for livestock.
The good set of cattle yards has a five way draft, crush and loading facilities.
Water is supplied by nine very reliable dams.
Improvements include a solid three bedroom home with a verandah, 24x12m machinery/grain shed, 10x10m workshop, a two stand shearing shed.
Marketing agent Andrew McCallum, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Burigala was the perfect add-on block or equally suited to buyers looking to enter the cattle or sheep industry.
"Burigala offers superior access, strong production history, presently supporting a good body of feed, ideal for breeding, backgrounding or fattening," Mr McCallum said.
"The property is not considered over-capitalised, so you are purchasing an income stream without accounting for assets that don't return."
Burigala will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on May 19.
Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
