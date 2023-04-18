Shaun the Sheep wool messages reaches millions

A collaboration between Australian Wool Innovation subsidiary The Woolmark Company and cartoon wether Shaun the Sheep has reached millions of people.
The most recent collaboration with animation studio Aardman has racked up 3.4 million views and 11 million impressions since its release for Christmas 2021.
According to AWI's annual report, the body poured $293,199 into the project, which saw a short film released to promote Merino wool for the festive season.
It marked the second time the Woolmark had teamed up with Shaun the Sheep, following a previous campaign starring the cheeky sheep in 2019, which saw AWI shell out more than $1.4 million.
AWI CEO John Roberts said the results of the Shaun the Sheep project were again impressive.
"There couldn't be a greater global ambassador for the sustainable qualities of wool than Shaun the Sheep; he is loved world-wide by multiple generations," he said.
"Strategically this is about leveraging animation and humour to connect with an audience of children and naturally their parents in a feel good and nostalgic way.
"When marketing in an increasingly volatile economic climate, light-hearted, blockbuster talent is a great way to communicate across many countries."
In total the two Shaun the Sheep clips have amassed 20.5 million video views and 10 million engagements between them.
"We are not planning another Shaun the Sheep campaign, but he remains a good friend of the Woolmark brand," Mr Roberts said.
MORE READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.