El Nino expected in early winter

However, the situation at the moment is complicated by some unusual patterns in the SSTs around Australia. SSTs are warmer than normal still in parts of the Coral and Tasman seas, especially near Tasmania, which is something that is not normally the case with a developing El Nino. This places us a little in "uncharted waters" so expected rainfall patterns may not be consistent with historical El Nino events, pointing to the importance of the SST predictions from these models. Any warmer than average SSTs close to continental Australia can actually increase rainfall potential for even short periods with onshore winds.