El Nino expected in early winter

North west cloud bands, with moisture originating from a late season cyclone Ilsa, were dragged south east across Australia last weekend indicating the potential is there for more such events in the coming months. This band affected the south west of NSW and Victoria especially. Continuation of the north west cloud bands into early winter, however, will depend on what happens with the Indian Ocean Dipole. The IOD is currently neutral but a majority (but not all) of medium-term models indicate that a positive IOD event may develop by the start of winter.
A positive IOD can reduce winter rainfall over much of Australia and reduce the frequency and effectiveness of the north west cloud bands. However, it is also worth noting that past experience indicates forecasting the behaviour of the IOD in autumn has lower accuracy than those made at other times of the year and it is made even more speculative at the moment by a persistence of warmer than normal ocean temperatures in the southern Indian Ocean and near the south west of Australia.
Of potentially greater importance now is what is happening in the Pacific Ocean. At the moment, equatorial sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean are remaining at neutral levels and the tropical Pacific is expected to remain in a neutral state for the rest of autumn. However, there is a greater than 50 per cent chance that there will be a transition to an El Nino pattern around early winter. Then, looking further ahead it is anticipated that an El Nino will remain the most probable category for some months.
However, the situation at the moment is complicated by some unusual patterns in the SSTs around Australia. SSTs are warmer than normal still in parts of the Coral and Tasman seas, especially near Tasmania, which is something that is not normally the case with a developing El Nino. This places us a little in "uncharted waters" so expected rainfall patterns may not be consistent with historical El Nino events, pointing to the importance of the SST predictions from these models. Any warmer than average SSTs close to continental Australia can actually increase rainfall potential for even short periods with onshore winds.
That said, most climate models suggest that from July El Nino thresholds will be met or exceeded for at least three to four months. El Nino typically suppresses rainfall in eastern Australia during this time, but with the above-mentioned proviso.
Finally, to the north the Madden-Julian oscillation is unlikely to have significant effect on the Australian rainfall patterns until towards next summer and to the south, the Southern Annular Mode is favoured to remain neutral for at least the rest of autumn.
