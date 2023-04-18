Farm Online

Warmer seas complicate El Nino predictions

By Don White, Weatherwatch
April 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
El Nino expected in early winter
El Nino expected in early winter

North west cloud bands, with moisture originating from a late season cyclone Ilsa, were dragged south east across Australia last weekend indicating the potential is there for more such events in the coming months. This band affected the south west of NSW and Victoria especially. Continuation of the north west cloud bands into early winter, however, will depend on what happens with the Indian Ocean Dipole. The IOD is currently neutral but a majority (but not all) of medium-term models indicate that a positive IOD event may develop by the start of winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.