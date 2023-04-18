Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Mark and Narelle McDonald use genomics for breeding decisions on Vic dairy

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
April 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narelle and Mark McDonald, Valencia Creek, Victoria, have genomic tested for four years and use the results to assist with breeding decisions. Picture supplied by DataGene
Narelle and Mark McDonald, Valencia Creek, Victoria, have genomic tested for four years and use the results to assist with breeding decisions. Picture supplied by DataGene

Narelle and Mark McDonald first started using genomics to ensure they bred replacement dairy animals from their best cows and heifers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.