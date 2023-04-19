Owners of the Old Parnaroo Station have now provided a price of $795,000 for the sale of the historic grazing property.
At their price, the station near Peterborough is for sale at $300 per acre across its 1075 hectares (2655 acres).
Ray White Rural listed the historic grazing property for sale after it was sold just a few years ago.
The agency's expressions of interest campaign officially closed last week but has now been re-listed with the vendor's selling price.
This owner has been hard at work on improving this "piece of pastoral history" since taking it on in 2021.
Parnaroo is productive grazing country in the heart of an extensive range of low well-wooded hills in the Mid North.
The station is located 34km east of Peterborough and 67km north east of Jamestown.
The name was apparently taken from a sheep run pioneered by G.S. Williams in 1854.
Parnaroo is said to be Aboriginal for "rain of little stones".
The station's long term average annual rainfall is just over 300mm.
Agents from Ray White said the sale is an opportunity to expand on existing holdings or start your land holding journey with the required infrastructure.
Most of the country is open grasslands with native grasses and shrubs. Lightly timbered areas provide stock shelter.
The historic five-bedroom homestead has been fitted with an off grid power system and has plenty of rainwater storage.
The large main shed has a concrete floor and more shedding is provided on the property.
Bores provide secure water to various tanks and troughs along with seasonal dams.
For more information contact Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 or Daniel Schell 0415 436379 from Ray White South Australia.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
