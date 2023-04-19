Farm Online
New owners ask for just $300 for Old Parnaroo Station near Peterborough in SA

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 20 2023 - 7:00am
The historic Mid North station now has a listed selling price. Pictures from Ray White
The historic Mid North station now has a listed selling price. Pictures from Ray White

Owners of the Old Parnaroo Station have now provided a price of $795,000 for the sale of the historic grazing property.

