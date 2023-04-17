With Easter disrupting two working weeks in the livestock saleyards, a mixed market saw lower than average sheep numbers go through yards prior to the holiday, with the usual increase during the week after.
Hamilton was just one saleyard noting a pick up of numbers for sale post the four day break.
"Hamilton agents penned just over 12,000 lambs and 8,600 sheep at last week's market being an additional 1,000 head on the previous fortnights offering prior to the Easter break," MLA reporter Chris Agnew said.
"The quality of the lamb offering was very good with a percentage of secondary types.
"All the regular buyers were in attendance whilst all were not fully active, there was store competition in the market where most trade type lambs being softer by $10/head.
"Sheep sold to very strong demand with an additional two processors in attendance and active bidding resulting in the market dearer by $10 to $20/head and more so for the heavy sheep on the previous market with all weights and grades available."
Heavy crossbred ewes sold to $148/head with well covered Merino ewes to $96/head.
"Merino wethers topped at $120/head with the general run of mutton making from 320 to 400c/kg cwt," Mr Agnew said.
Slaughter numbers in these short weeks have been relatively strong.
Heavy lamb prices moved to a recent low while mutton prices have thankfully found an upward trend and pushed over the 400c barrier.
For those with sheep to sell, the good news is that prices have continued to climb from their low base.
The National Mutton Indicator lifted 33c last week to settle at 405c/kg cwt.
This is the highest the mutton price has been since the first week of January when the market started plummeting.
Matt Dalgleish, market analyst from Ep3 said the demand for exports from China affects the markets.
"Given that China accounts for 40 per cent of Australian mutton export flows each year and more than 95pc of our mutton production is exported it is no surprise that Chinese demand, or lack of it, can have such a strong impact upon local pricing," he said.
In regard to the trade lamb market, there hasn't been much price movement according to Mercado analysts.
The Eastern States Trade Lamb Indicator (ESTLI) dropped 4c from the 5th of April, to settle at 679c/kg cwt ten days later.
In the west, the trade lamb indicator lifted 24c over the same period, ending last week at 540c/kg cwt.
The National Heavy Lamb indicator slid 18c to 709c/kg cwt, the lowest it's been since September last year.
Restocker lamb prices were volatile, but overall gained 29c (+5pc), largely driven by strong competition for the available stock in the latter half of the week in NSW.
The reduced supply of Merino lambs drove prices upwards with the National Merino Lamb Indicator lifting 56c over the week to end at 584c.
For the week ending the 7th of April, one day short of a full working week due to the Easter break meant limited space on the kill floor.
The number of lambs processed in the east dropped 9pc (around 30000 head) compared to the week prior while sheep took priority, increasing 4pc week on week.
Saleyard throughput reports showed lamb numbers lifted from a low of 92000 prior to Easter to over 130000 head at then end of last week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.