Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

At 405 cents, market returns to highest mutton price since the first week of January

KM
By Kristin Murdock
April 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Numbers down but mutton prices up during Easter sheep sales. Picture supplied.
Numbers down but mutton prices up during Easter sheep sales. Picture supplied.

With Easter disrupting two working weeks in the livestock saleyards, a mixed market saw lower than average sheep numbers go through yards prior to the holiday, with the usual increase during the week after.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.