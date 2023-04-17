High performance breeding and fattening opportunity

PITCALNIE, a high performance 254 hectare (628 acre) property in the sought-after livestock breeding and fattening Niangala district is expected to make more than $5 million when it goes to auction.
Featuring heavy red/brown basalt soils, the property boasts stocking rates estimated to be up to 26 dry sheep equivalents a hectare, about 4500 DSE in total.
The property currently runs an Angus breeding herd, and is rated to carry up to 220 breeders. The property is also estimated to be able to background 1000-1200 steers or produce prime lambs.
Pitcalnie is positioned on the Great Dividing Range, with an average elevation of about 1177m above sea level, about 12km from Niangala and 48km east of Walcha.
The extremely well-watered property has an average annual rainfall of 965mm (38 inches).
There is a 1.6km frontage to the Macdonald River on the southern end of the property, other spring fed creeks and 14 mainly spring fed dams.
The sloped grazing country has shade and shelter timber, including black sallee, stringybark, peppermint, messmate and gum species.
The property features a principally north-easterly aspect country, that has been topdressed annually.
The mainly cocksfoot/white clover based improved pastures are complemented by 40ha of a high performance fescue, plantain, chicory, white and red clover pasture mix.
Pitclanie is fenced into 15 paddocks averaging 43ha in size, which are serviced by a laneway system.
Structural improvements include all steel cattle and sheep yards, a three stand shearing shed, machinery shed, and two stables with a feed shed and day yards.
Pitcalnie's spacious homestead has wide decks on three sides and is set in extensive, mature gardens.
Pitcalnie is being auctioned online by Meares & Associates, starting at 11am on May 31 and concluding at noon on June 1.
Contact Chris Meares, 0414 770 703, or Lucia McDermott, 0481 315 489, Meares & Associates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.