Handy add-on cropping block at Horsham sold on the eve of seeding

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 19 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The new buyer will no doubt be preparing to sow this season's crop to help pay for this cropping country near Horsham. Picture from Harcourts
Two paddocks of cropping land just sold south-west of Horsham.

