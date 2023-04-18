Two paddocks of cropping land just sold south-west of Horsham.
The 125 hectare (309 acre) block has sold with the ability to sow this year's crops after first going on the market in January.
The block is 20 minutes from Horsham in the well regarded and tightly held Lower Norton district.
Although prime cropping country, the land can easily be converted to grazing with fencing rated from "serviceable to good" and access to water via the GWMWater pipeline and multiple catchment dams.
It is divided into two paddocks intersected by Bothe's Road.
The slightly undulating land has mixed soil types with a strong gypsum and lime spreading program plus an annual weed spraying program.
That cropping and chemical history was available for bidders from the agents at Harcourts Horsham.
Importantly, the winning bidder can apply for early access to sow this year's crop.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
