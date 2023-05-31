Angus bulls that thrive in the north from Clunie Range

A prime example of the stellar crossbred article that commercial cattlemen utilsing Clunie Range Angus stud genetics are achieving within their herds right up into northern Australia. Picture supplied

Producing high quality bulls that deliver, performance-wise, for their clients is the name of the game for the Guest family, Clunie Range Angus, at Taroom, Queensland, and Coolatai and Wallangra, New South Wales.

The Guests have been breeding commercial Angus cattle for 66 years, and the Clunie Range Stud is now 37 years old. Though this time their focus has remained fixed on producing commercially relevant bulls that can adapt to all environments and produce calves that meet market specifications.



"Our target market are genuine commercial cattlemen and we're so lucky to have a client list of breeders that recognise our breeding program and the quality of the genetics we produce," Brett Guest said.



"Many of our buyers are from industry leading operations and they support us due to our runs on the board, proven performance and through word of mouth. The best part of our job is interacting with these people with incredible operations. At the other end of the scale we also love seeing our genetics make significant improvements to small operations and really improve their profitability."

Mr Guest said their female herd is run under strict conditions, which always has been their approach as it allows them to be more selective with breeding decisions.

"Fertility is a huge focus for our program. We're now reaping the rewards of generations of selection pressure that have led us to the strong, consistent female herd we have today. We feel very strongly that our female herd sets us apart from most studs in this respect."



He described the Clunie Range female as a tough, fertile, and adaptable type that is in "high-performance mode all year round".

"We breed and manage our cow herd under the same conditions as our client base in Victoria, NSW, and Qld so that they seamlessly fit in there."



The Guests are now reaping the rewards of generations of selection pressure that have led to the creation of their strong, consistent female herd. Picture supplied

Mr Guest said the feedback-verified performance of Clunie Range progeny is "undeniable".

"The data we receive from operations our genetics sell into is what we thrive on. This feedback is taken into consideration when we make breeding decisions for the following year."

Mr Guest's experience in meat export and carcase research and development means carcase quality has always been a priority in the Clunie Range herd.

"Because of this life-long association within the wider meat industry, it's so pleasing to be in a position where the feedback and data capture we are now receiving regularly on a huge scale is allowing us to fast-track genetic breeding decisions based on actual performance and actual carcase data, which we consider crucial information.



"Our herd is inherently high in marbling but we get more satisfaction from producing lines of consistently marbled product in the range of two to three marble score."

The Guests have focussed on expansion over the past few years and have significantly increased the volume of their embryo transplants and AI work.

"We'll see a major increase in numbers in 2024, which will allow us to apply even harder selection pressure."



Mr Guest said it's a result of this disciplined breeding program that has led them to producing deep-bodied, thick, well muscled, high marbling, easy doing animals on a consistent basis.



"Our Clunie type works perfectly on a Bos Indicus female, and maximises hybrid vigour. There are plenty of studs producing Angus that certainly don't allow for that same opportunity."

He said the superb crossbred cattle their clients are producing complements the Clunie Range breeding program perfectly.

"We have always been commercially focused, and we measure our success via the feedback we receive from our clients, which indicates they're producing early maturing, rapid growth, premium calves that perform like nothing else."

While Clunie Range have a proven track record in Qld and NT they have also sold bulls to every state in Australia and are proud of the support they receive from areas like Goondiwindi, Texas and Warialda

These genetics will be brought to the fore at the Clunie Range Angus bull sale on Friday, August 4, at Springfield, Wallangra, NSW, from 12pm, with inspections from 9am.

"We're excited about the 2023 offering, and we feel confident in saying it will be the most consistent and best quality line of bulls that we've offered so far."

The auction will be interfaced online via Elite Livestock Auctions, for those who wish to bid but can't make the trip to Springfield.

The selection of 180 bulls drafted for the sale will also be showcased at the Clunie Range Angus bull inspection day on Friday, July 14, for which all interested parties are invited to attend.