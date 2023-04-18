Fashion is heeding the consumer's call for traceability of their products.
Helen Kaminski, an Australian fashion brand, is one of the most recent companies to be certified by Woolmark's quality assurance program.
Founded in Australia in 1983, Helen Kaminski is a global brand renowned for handcrafted modern accessories, made by using traditional techniques and the finest raw materials.
The brand is working towards greater supply chain visibility so consumers can see that its accessories are not only crafted with expertise and care, but also with our planet in mind, helping to create a more sustainable future.
To that end the brand's ultra-fine wool felt Conscious collection are made from traceable and responsibly sourced pure Merino wool from wool-growing property Barunah Plains, located about 40 kilometres west of Geelong.
Historic Barunah Plains dates back to 1846 and is property is strongly associated with the grazing history of the Western District.
Prior to soldier settlement in 1946 Barunah held over 50,000 merino sheep and covered 24,280 hectares; the largest sheep station in Victoria.
From the 1850s until 1978, Barunah Plains was owned by the Russell family, pastoral pioneers who played a major role in establishing the state's wool industry.
They employed around 50 people who lived on the property.
Barunah was its own community to the point that they even had their own post office.
After World War II, the government acquired all the land for soldier settlement and in the mid - 1940s Barunah halved in size..
"My design team are proud to be working with pure Merino wool and the customers are responding so well to the fibre that it has become a true staple at Helen Kaminski," said head of design and development, Pernille Sejer.
The pure Australian Merino wool used in the brand's Conscious collection is entirely traceable.
After shearing at Barunah Plains, the wool is cleaned and scoured at E.P. Robinson in Geelong before being sent to Italy for carding and combing.
The wool is rolled and felted in Portugal using heritage techniques and machinery to give a tightly woven, luxurious feel.
The hat hoods then travel the short distance to Spain where they are shaped by hand into hats before they are transported to Helen Kaminski global distribution hubs.
Each carefully handcrafted hat in the collection is Woolmark-certified.
Now home to more than 2,500 Merinos, Barunah Plains woolgrower Damian Canny's use of regenerative farming and positive animal welfare led to a partnership where he supplies wool to the Helen Kaminski brand.
"We immediately fell in love with Barunah Plains and with Damian's approach to business and farming," Ms Sejer said.
"Unlike wool from other parts of the world, Barunah Plains is not just 100 per cent Australian Merino: it's completely pure and entirely traceable."
Mr Canny has been growing wool for nearly 20 years at Barunah Plains and is passionate about building and promoting the positive eco-credentials of their wool.
"We look after the land by not stocking it too heavily," he said
"If we're running out of feed, we look somewhere else to put our livestock for a period of time to let the land regenerate.
"We keep our eye on noxious weeds and the creek that runs through Barunah Plains.
"We try to look after the land as best we can and leave it in a better way than how we found it.
"In terms of traceability, knowing where something comes from - especially when it involves an animal, is ethically important.
"When you can see the 'thread' of the whole story, you know that it's positive."
