Science joins forces on red meat benefits

Nine scientific research papers published this month in the world-renowned journal Animal Frontiers have confirmed the critical role red meat and livestock play in society, arguing that animal agriculture is key to the challenges around climate change and global food security.
Among the authors of the international papers are Australian scientists Dr Rod Polkinghorne, OAM, a leading innovator in the global red meat industry; Professor Neil Mann, a human nutrition expert with more than 30 years of clinical trial expertise; and Monash University's Professor Paul Wood, AO, a leading expert on the future of cell-based proteins.
"Our papers are much more than just important pieces of scientific works to be discussed among industry advocates," Dr Polkinghorne said.
"We want this major new analysis to inform public policy and education around meat production and consumption globally."
Animal Frontiers is the official journal of four professional animal science societies including the American Society of Animal Science, the Canadian Society of Animal Science, the European Federation of Animal Science, and the American Meat Science Association.
"We are also calling for more scientists from all disciplines to engage with our industry so we can continue a healthy, balanced discussion on the future of animal agriculture globally - including nutritional health, the environment, the ethical consumption of meat, and global food security," Dr Polkinghorne said.
The papers formed the basis for discussion at a Dublin-based event held last year, the International Summit on the Societal Role of Meat, and for a Sydney-based event in March, The Good Meat Summit, hosted by AMPC and MLA.
Dr Polkinghorne said the papers also addressed the anti-meat rhetoric evident in some developed countries, including Australia.
"Our work will go a long way to communicating the importance of animal agriculture for our society, including red meat and livestock production here and around the world," he said.
The papers can be read here.
