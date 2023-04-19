Science joins forces on red meat benefits

Farm Online
Science says animal ag key to climate change, food security

April 20 2023 - 9:00am
Nine scientific research papers published this month in the world-renowned journal Animal Frontiers have confirmed the critical role red meat and livestock play in society, arguing that animal agriculture is key to the challenges around climate change and global food security.

