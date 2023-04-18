Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Australian food regulators issue fresh warnings after poppy seed recall

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An urgent recall has been issued for Hoyts poppy seeds which have been linked to poisoning and cardiac arrest. Picture by Shutterstock
An urgent recall has been issued for Hoyts poppy seeds which have been linked to poisoning and cardiac arrest. Picture by Shutterstock

Food regulators have issued new advice for poppy seed importers after traces of opium led to product recalls across Australia late last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.