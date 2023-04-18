Food regulators have issued new advice for poppy seed importers after traces of opium led to product recalls across Australia late last year.
Food Standards Australia New Zealand today issued new protocols to importers after the local poisoning scare.
As many as 20 people are alleged to have died in the United States after drinking tea laced with poppy seeds.
While the poppy seeds themselves are said to contain only minute traces of the potent drug, there can be traces left on latex residues on the outside of the seed.
Or in plant chaff which may contaminate the packaging of the seeds.
Food grade poppy seeds, popular in baking, are sourced from the same plants used to supply the pharmaceutical industry for the making of products like morphine, codeine and thebaine.
Several batches of poppy seeds were recalled from the two major supermarkets due to "the potential presence of thebaine".
FSANZ said unsafe poppy seeds had entered the food supply.
"Food products containing thebaine may cause illness if consumed," the body said.
"Severe poisoning soon after ingestion has occurred in some people who have consumed large amounts of poppy seeds, particularly in poppy seed tea."
Woolworths and Coles issued the recall after some customers found the contaminated stock on shelves in stores.
Today FSANZ reminded importers only the poppy seeds themselves are allowed to be imported as food, not residues or chaff.
FSANZ said there were no internationally agreed standards for opium alkaloids in poppy seeds.
The European Union and Hungary have imposed maximum limits.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.