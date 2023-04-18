Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag sector rallying to save ACCC ag unit from fed govt cost cuts

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair, Mick Keogh.
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chair, Mick Keogh.

The farm sector is getting nervous about the future of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's agriculture unit and a possible end to Mick Keogh's term as its deputy chairman and ag industry champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.