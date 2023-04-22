Former Northern Territory Primary Industries Minister Ken Vowles has joined the board of the Northern Hub, an organisation which supports producers to become more drought resilient.
Mr Vowles also recently became the independent director of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association.
"I am committed to working alongside our node partners such as NT Farmers, the NT Cattlemen's Association, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association, Territory Natural Resource Management, WA Government, Regional Development Australia - Pilbara, Rangelands NRM (Natural Resource Management), and Charles Darwin University to strengthen the climate resilience of agricultural producers, traditional owners, and regional communities," Mr Vowles said.
Jed Matz, chief executive officer of the Northern Hub, expressed his enthusiasm for Ken's appointment to the board.
"Ken's extensive experience in the livestock industry and his deep connections to the Northern Territory make him an invaluable addition to our board. We are excited to work with him to support agricultural producers and promote drought resilience across the region," he said.
Mr Vowles said his new role would complement his work with the NTLEA.
