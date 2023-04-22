Farm Online
Ken Vowles extends his work with producers, joining Northern Hub board

Updated April 23 2023 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
Ken Vowles has joined the board of the Northern Hub.
Former Northern Territory Primary Industries Minister Ken Vowles has joined the board of the Northern Hub, an organisation which supports producers to become more drought resilient.

