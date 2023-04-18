Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Canola loses its golden lustre with prices down $329 year-on-year

By Jasmine Peart
April 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Even though canola has lost its golden lustre after dropping $329 per tonne the reduction in input prices still makes it a profitable crop.
Even though canola has lost its golden lustre after dropping $329 per tonne the reduction in input prices still makes it a profitable crop.

Canola prices saw steep declines across March, with markets dropping about $100 per tonne at their lowest point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.