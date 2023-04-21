Wake up call on farmer wellbeing

I'm sure there's been a whir of emotions among many of us after the National Farmer Wellbeing Report was released.
Just some of these would have been shock, sadness and concern about the sobering figures - 45 per cent of farmers have felt depressed, 64pc have experienced anxiety and 30pc have attempted self-harm or suicide.
I am also sure, the report's release may have also stirred up grief or triggered feelings to come to the surface.
I strongly urge anyone who needs to seek help to do so:
As president of the National Farmers' Federation, I know all too well the pressures that life on the land can place on farmers and their families.
I've seen in my own community the impact from pressures like unpredictable and undulating seasons, natural disasters, financial stress and isolation can have on farmers' wellbeing.
The nature of our work and where we live means accessing the support we need can be challenging.
There's a lot of talk about resilience and being tough to make a living on the land, but that culture can also present a barrier to getting help when it's needed. I want to help change that culture in our industry and make it okay to speak up when you're not okay.
There's no doubt this report will make for uncomfortable reading, but sometimes that's what is needed to prompt real action. At the NFF, our 2030 Roadmap includes a target to close the gap in farmer wellbeing - but we can't do it alone.
It's important that we elevate these issues on the national stage and draw attention to ways that industry, government and the community can support farmers.
We know that farmers experience worse mental and physical health outcomes compared to everyday Australians.
That doesn't need to be the case, and getting action on this starts with having the data to articulate the problem.
There is certainly a role for governments here, to continue investing in frontline services in rural communities to bring help closer to those who need it.
This should include funding support from government to partner with industry supported initiatives such as ifarmwell which are tailored to farmers and propel cultural shift but desperately need financial backing to reach more farmers.
While clearly many of the pressures, such as weather events, are out of anyone's control, another role government can play is to consider the wellbeing impacts when implementing policy.
Bulldozing ahead with policies without adequate consultation and without stepping foot in the local community can have ramifications on regional livelihoods and, of course that means mental health.
Take the phase out of live sheep exports or the re-introduction of water buybacks in the Murray-Darling Basin.
We only need to look at past encounters on both these fronts to see the damage they had on regional and farming communities and not just through an economic lens.
Now with these policies on the agenda, people feel like they aren't being listened to and they can't plan for the future. Naturally this induces angst and concern.
We also need to take responsibility ourselves, and that means each organisation and individual doing their small part to reduce stigma, support people who are experiencing challenges, and direct people to available help and support.
These findings should be a wake-up call to everyone who supports farmers - from government to service providers, right through to our end customers. We need to reflect on ways to improve this situation as a matter of urgency - and show farmers they're not alone.
Read the report: https://norcofoods.com.au
Find help: Lifeline 13 11 14 for 24 hour free counselling in Australia or call 1300 22 4635 or visit beyondblue.org.au. If your life is in immediate danger, call 000.
- Fiona Simson is a farmer and the president of the National Farmers' Federation
