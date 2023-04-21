Farm Online
Home/Opinion

Why the National Farmer Wellbeing Report is a wake up call for many

By Fiona Simson
April 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wake up call on farmer wellbeing
Wake up call on farmer wellbeing

I'm sure there's been a whir of emotions among many of us after the National Farmer Wellbeing Report was released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.