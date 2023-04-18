First-term senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has been catapulted into the Coalition frontbench, with the Nationals partyroom member promoted to opposition spokeswoman for Indigenous affairs, the key position prosecuting the Coalition's firm opposition to the Voice.
The move comes as Opposition home affairs minister Karen Andrews announced on Tuesday that she is to step down from the frontbench and not contest the next election. Her position will be taken by Senator James Paterson in another frontbench promotion.
The junior Coalition partner is now above its quota under the Coalition agreement with seven Nationals members of shadow cabinet. Nationals David Littleproud has welcomed the Senator Price's elevation as a "proud day for the Nationals."
Making the announcement in Adelaide, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton described the Country LNP senator representing the Northern Territory as a "warrior" for Indigenous Australians and a "very proud Territorian".
"She's always fought hard to improve the lives of Indigenous women and kids and we've seen that in recent days," Mr Dutton told reporters.
"She's done an incredible amount of work to tackle tough issues like the scourge of sexual abuse, domestic violence and the crisis in law and order in some Indigenous communities, particularly Alice Springs most recently."
READ MORE
He also announced in the reshuffle, necessitated by after the resignation of Julian Leeser over the Liberal Party's official Voice position, that the "very fierce and legally smart" Michaelia Cash will return to the Attorney-General portfolio as the Opposition Attorney-General.
He said Ms Andrews - who he described as a friend - leaves at a time of her choosing, which she confirmed at a later press conference on the Gold Coast.
She said she made the decision a "couple of weeks ago".
"There's no one single thing that brought me to the conclusion that I wouldn't seek re-election at the next election," Ms Andrews told reporters.
"There's probably a range of factors that contribute to that.
"I'm very comfortable with the decision that I made. I am standing back from the frontbench very comfortably. I'm very happy to do that. I think this was the right time for this to happen."
Senator Paterson, a former chair of the powerful Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security, has been promoted from cybersecurity spokesman to Opposition home affairs spokesman for what Mr Dutton described as an outstanding job "holding the government to account for its failures in cyber security".
Another first-term senator, Kerrynne Liddle will join the outer ministry as the opposition spokesperson for child protection and prevention of family violence.
"She has an incredibly distinguished career prior to entering the Senate," Mr Dutton said of Senator Liddle.
"She worked as a senior business leader, a small business owner, as a journalist and former small-business owner and senior leader in the private and public sector, her extensive professional experience has led to her success in key areas including tourism, energy, media tertiary education, arts, social housing and Indigenous affairs sectors.
"So, I am very pleased that she's able to join the shadow ministry in what is a critical role."
Mr Littleproud described Senator Price as someone with "lived experience" who will be a "strong voice" for Indigenous Australians, as well as all Australians.
He said it takes the Nationals female representation as well in our shadow ministry, to 50 per cent and in Shadow Cabinet to just under 60 per cent.
He indicated the boost to Nationals representation was due to the "unique circumstances" of the Voice debate in 2023, but said he and Mr Dutton were always open to discussions over the Coalition agreement.
"After every election there is always a changing of the numbers and there'll be a reset," he said.
"Now there are circumstances I was able to secure an extra one, maintain the extra position that we got pre the last election because of our commitment to net zero.
"So Peter and I can have those conversations in an open and frank way that keeps a constructive relationship about what's better."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.