Farm Online
Home/Property

First class irrigation, dryland cropping and grass fed cattle operation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Fairholme aggregation is a first class irrigation, dryland cropping and grass fed cattle operation. Picture - supplied
The Fairholme aggregation is a first class irrigation, dryland cropping and grass fed cattle operation. Picture - supplied

FAIRHOLME aggregation is a first-class irrigation development, dryland cropping and grass fed grazing operation located in the heart of NSW's renowned Lachlan Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.