First class irrigation, dryland cropping and grass fed cattle operation

FAIRHOLME aggregation is a first-class irrigation development, dryland cropping and grass fed grazing operation located in the heart of NSW's renowned Lachlan Valley.
Comprising of 3786 hectares (9355 acres), the aggregation comprises of Fairholme (2358ha/5827 acres) and The Island (1428ha/3429 acres).
The aggregation is currently used to produce cotton, oilseeds, winter cereals, fodder and has a grass-fed cattle fattening program.
Water is a feature of the aggregation, which has has 3426 megalitres of Upper Lachlan Alluvial Groundwater, 1172ML of Lachlan River general security water, and 184ML of Lachlan River general security water delivered via the Jemalong Irrigation Scheme. There is also 700ML of on-farm water storage.
Developments include 830ha of centre pivot and linear move spray irrigation, 387ha of flood/border check irrigation, and 2279ha of dryland cropping with 844ha of that area identified as having irrigation potential.
The aggregation has quality residential accommodation provided for both management and workers.
Other improvements include machinery sheds and a workshop, 1900 tonnes of grain silo storage and fertiliser storage to support the productive dryland cropping and irrigation program.
Livestock management is supported by an integrated stock water system, four stand shearing shed and under cover cattle yards.
The property also has 116kW of solar capacity.
Fairholme is located close to major commodity storage and processing facilities. There are cotton gins at Carrathool, Hillston and Trangie, livestock markets at Forbes and Wagga Wagga, export abattoirs at Young, Cootamundra and Wagga Wagga and grain receival sites at Forbes, Condobolin and West Wyalong.
The Fairholme aggregation is being sold by LAWD through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 23.
The price guide is $33-$35 million.
Contact Ian Robertson, 0429 939 949, or Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, LAWD.
