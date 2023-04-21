Agribusiness buzz in brief

The need for more conference space means AgriFutures' big farm technology and issues event, evokeAg, will take place in Perth next year, moving west after previous years in Adelaide and Melbourne.
The 2024 evokeAg was tentatively planned to return to Melbourne's Royal Exhibition building, but AgriFutures managing director, John Harvey, said the change reflected the substantial growth of the agrifood tech community and the event.
"We had an exceptional sell-out response to evokeAg 2023 and now require a venue that can accommodate this demand," he said.
"Regrettably there are no suitable venues in Melbourne, available for our desired dates.
The 2024 summit, billed as the Asia Pacific region's premier agrifood tech event, will be at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20 and 21.
Early bird tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-2023.
Initiated in 2019, the event brings together farmers, agrifood tech innovators, investors, researchers, corporates and government representatives who made up 1600 delegates and 126 speakers from 20 countries this year.
The National Farmers Federation's National Conference will take place at Canberra's National Convention Centre on October 26 and 27 under the theme, Australia to the World.
The speaker program will explore Australia's role in meeting global demand for food and fibre, our trading relationships, and our global leadership in sustainability and innovation.
Full details and early registration opportunities will be released in May.
The NFF promotes its national conference as an unmatched opportunity to meet the country's most senior political, agribusiness and farm sector leaders.
Farm agency and supply group RMA Network has appointed Chris Howie to start as its new general manager in early May.
Mr Howie (pictured) has previously been associated with senior management roles with Elders, and more recently was business development manager at short term finance provider, StockCo, for four years.
During his previous selling agency roles in NSW and South Australia he held positions on the boards of AuctionsPlus, the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association and the South Australian Live Exporters Association.
He will replace outgoing RMA Network boss for the past 15 years, Michael O'Brien, who will transition out of the role before his departure in July
Northern NSW on-farm mail order meat supplier, Our Cow, is hoping to expand its rapidly growing customer base by snapping up some of the remnants of failed grocery delivery business, MilkRun.
The Casino district farm-based producer and processor, which now delivers to subscription customers Australia-wide, picked up the database from food delivery group, Voly, early this year, after it also closed up.
Voly had accumulated about 40,000 customer contact details.
Our Cow, established by Bianca Tarrant and Dave McGiveron, launched a meat subscription business to stay on the farm recently banked about $2 million in a capital raising to pay for its expansion plans.
That money contributed to this month's acquisition of another customer data base from Brisbane Valley Farm Direct's online butcher shop service.
Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre chair for the past four years, Dr Michele Allan, has stepped down to be replaced by Emeritus Professor Roy Green from the University of Technology, Sydney.
Dr Allen, who leaves the growth centre (which trades as FIAL) to take on board appointments elsewhere, oversaw the inception of Project 2030 - the $200 billion opportunity for the Australian food and agribusiness sector.
Her agribusiness knowledge and commercial and innovation experience provided leadership to highlight critical linkages between agricultural inputs and food and beverage manufacturing, enabling clusters of food businesses to turn their bright ideas into a business reality to create jobs and value.
Professor Green (pictured) is well regarded for his leadership in innovation, manufacturing and regional growth and diversification.
He will focus on leveraging the cluster ecosystem concept to unlock the potential of Project 2030.
Honey exporters are set to benefit from new digital reforms to streamline the export certification process to Britain and Europe.
This month new digital certification for honey and apiculture exports for human consumption became available for Britain and the European Union.
This is the first time the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry has moved from a completely manual process to electronic certification, allowing a paperless exchange of certificates to make trade arrangements simpler, more efficient and more secure.
Honey exporters will no longer have to submit lengthy paper applications for export certification.
Acting Deputy Secretary, Matt Koval, said more than 50 overseas markets had export certification issued via NEXDOC for honey and apiculture products.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
