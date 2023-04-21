Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 21 2023 - 2:00pm
evokeAg moving west

The need for more conference space means AgriFutures' big farm technology and issues event, evokeAg, will take place in Perth next year, moving west after previous years in Adelaide and Melbourne.

