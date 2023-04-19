Farm Online
Home/Machinery

National Electric Vehicle Strategy consultation shows appetite for EVs

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
April 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More electric vehicles could launch in Australia following a response to an EV discussion paper. (AP PHOTO)
More electric vehicles could launch in Australia following a response to an EV discussion paper. (AP PHOTO)

Does Australia need new rules to limit car pollution and deliver more electric vehicles?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.