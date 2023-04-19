Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Cane farmers optimistic as sugar spikes at $804/tonne

April 19 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sugar prices have hit $804/tonne setting up 2023 as a bumper year for the industry. Picture - Craig Gilbert Photography
Sugar prices have hit $804/tonne setting up 2023 as a bumper year for the industry. Picture - Craig Gilbert Photography

SUGAR prices have hit $804/tonne, sending Queensland growers into harvest with a renewed sense of optimism, and a little trepidation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.