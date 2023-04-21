Farm Online
Australian cotton growers still improving water productivity but more gains available

By Sandra Godwin
April 22 2023 - 6:00am
Cotton growers double water productivity but more can be done

AUSTRALIAN cotton growers are continuing to improve water productivity on irrigated crops, according to the latest data from the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

