Cotton growers double water productivity but more can be done

AUSTRALIAN cotton growers are continuing to improve water productivity on irrigated crops, according to the latest data from the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
The benchmarking survey, which covers the 2019 and 2021 seasons, found water productivity had more than doubled to average 1.22 bales per megalitre during the previous 24 years.
NSW DPI researcher Dr Malem McLeod said it varied from 0.79 to 1.61 bales/megalitre in 2021, with the top 20 per cent of growers achieving 1.41 bales/megalitre or higher.
By contrast, a 1997 survey estimated water productivity at an average of 0.62 bales/megalitre.
Dr McLeod said the initial survey was prompted by growing pressure on irrigators to save water, especially on cotton crops, which were widely criticised as heavy users of water and unsuitable for production in such a dry country as Australia.
Subsequent surveys every few years used grower records to calculate a Gross Production Water Use Index (GPWUI) at the farm level, which accounts for all water inputs and outputs.
"Growers have records of water in dams, rainfall, soil water, water pumped from rivers and creeks," she said.
"If they have harvested water through the floodplains and if they have bores, they have meters, so everything is accounted for".
As well as assessing water productivity, the survey allows researchers to calculate water sustainability indices and irrigation efficiency at the farm level, and helps identify where irrigation water is lost.
Dr McLeod said the biggest productivity gains occurred during the first decade, when the availability of new, better varieties led to improvements of 9pc per year.
Those gains tapered off after 2007, and have slowed to less than 1pc per year.
Even so, there was still room for progress, and she said the industry was approaching its average GPWUI target of 1.32 bales/megalitre.
"The cotton industry achieved an average GPWUI of 1.22 bales/megalitre in 2021," she said.
"The top 20pc of the growers is actually achieving 1.4 bales/megalitre and above.
"The range of GPWUI values from 0.79 to 1.61 bales/megalitre means the majority of growers still have room for improvement via improved crop and water management to bring the lower quartile of growers up to the average, or the average growers up to the top 20pc."
Dr McLeod said redesigning channels and dam storages would help address losses from evaporation and seepage, which she described as a significant and continuing issue and responsible for losses of up to 20pc.
Some growers were using microfilm or polymer products to reduce evaporation from farm dams, while solar panels are being used in projects overseas to cover irrigation channels in India and California, and reservoirs in China.
Nonetheless, Australian cotton remains the global leader of water use efficiency and its sustainable use.
Dr McLeod said it was difficult to compare water productivity of Australian cotton with crops grown overseas, which were mainly rainfed, and records were not available for calculating GPWUI.
The most recent comparable data was from 2011, when the global average was assessed at 0.48 bales/megalitre, compared to the Australian average of 1.08 bales/megalitre between 2001 and 2021.
Sustainability indicators for Australian cotton also had improved during that time, falling by more than half since 1997, even as total growing season rainfall has declined.
Dr McLeod said these indicators - based on how many litres of water were used to produce one kilogram of cotton lint - were important for maintaining market access for cotton exports and social licence "to appease the consumer".
"The Australian cotton industry is using half the amount of water to produce a kilo of cotton compared to the global average, so we can claim that Australia is the most efficient user of water for growing cotton," she said.
"Not only that, it is in the interests of farmers to maximise water productivity because this determines the gross margin, while the market is interested in how sustainable the cotton is being produced or how much water is used for every kilogram of cotton lint produced."
Dr McLeod said 2019 figures showed the impact of drought, when GPWUI fell from 1.19 bales/megalitre in 2018 to 0.93 bales/megalitre. At the same time, yields were cut from 12.38 bales/ha in 2018 to 11.19 bales/ha in 2019 and just 590,00 bales of cotton were produced.
"The reason for that was, when it's so hot and dry, growers need to put a lot more water just to get a plant to survive," she said.
"And because it's so hot, the plant was also stressed out, so no matter how much water was being put on, it won't produce as much cotton.
"But cotton is such a profitable crop, the big operators will keep growing cotton, but they'll grow less."
The NSW DPI benchmarking survey is carried out in partnership with the Cotton Research and Development Corporation, Cotton Seed Distributors, Cotton Australia, CottonInfo, MyBMP, Goanna Ag, and the Dryland Cotton Research Association, with assistance from individual cotton growers who contribute their time and farm records.
This project will assess cotton water productivity each year until at least 2025.
Separate research by NSW DPI is also looking into how growers make decisions about growing cotton during a period of limited water.
In most cases, they must choose between growing a smaller area of crop using the usual rate of irrigation water or growing the usual area of crop with a lower rate of irrigation application.
"It's about finding the right balance," Dr McLeod said.
