Big red and white breaks Holstein drought at Sydney Royal interbreed

By Jamie Brown
April 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Interbreed champion senior cow Bluechip EV Shesaawesome Apple-ET-Red, exhibited by Jessica and Brad Gavenlock, Cherrylock Cattle Co at Tallygaroopna, Vic, with their children Maggie, Britney and Penny.
Sydney Royal Show dairy interbreed competition came down to a nail-biting finish between the dominating Jersey breed, which swept all before them the past two years, and a stand-out red and white Holstein.

