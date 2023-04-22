What's driving the cotton market?

For the upcoming 2023/24 season, we find the US is again at a crosshair, first crop estimates by the National Cotton Council projects the crop at 15.7 million, which using 12.5 million exports leads to a 5.3 million projected carry out, which sounds big and slightly bearish. But the US balance sheet can play out in various scenarios. Firstly 2023/24 beginning stocks could be down 0.5-0.7 million depending on how US shipments work out for the balance of 2022/23 season and a major kicker is the abandonment factor in Texas. For 2022/23 abandonment was 45pc and in 2021/22 it was 8pc. Currently most 2023/24 estimates are using 22-23pc versus a 5 year average of 25pc. The next two months of weather data is extremely critical to determine abandonment. El Nio Southern Oscillation is switching from La Nia to El Nio, which has made weather forecasts around Texas more unreliable. Depending on the final abandonment factor, the 2023/24 US crop ranges from 13 million to 17 million bales, which means a binary between bullish or bearish ICE.