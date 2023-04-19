The Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) and Grains Australia are joining forces to build a stronger and more united national grain alliance.
There will be no changes to the work AEGIC does.
An AEGIC spokesperson said the organisation would continue as the "nation's leading organisation for customer market insights, applied solutions, and education services".
The integration and alignment of two grain industry bodies has been welcomed as a positive step forward by key industry body GrainGrowers.
GrainGrowers chair Rhys Turton said the move was a beneficial one for the grains industry that would ultimately help to break down areas of duplication and ensure industry-focused outcomes are delivered in the most efficient manner possible.
Mr Turton said the integration was a sensible and practical decision and would help drive an improved return on industry investment.
"We look forward to working collaboratively under the new arrangements on a range of industry issues including expanding trade and market access and the continued delivery of the Grains Sustainability Framework," he said.
AEGIC will participate more broadly across the range of Grains Australia's services, including trade and market access and classification systems.
This will reduce risks of duplication, enhance efficiency, and create an environment that's more unified, and quicker to adapt to changing market dynamics.
The integration of activities and alignment between Grains Australia and AEGIC was announced in Perth by Western Australian minister for agriculture and food Jackie Jarvis and Grains Research and Development Corporation chair John Woods.
The boards of all participating organisations are strongly supportive of the move to increase collaboration across a range of critical industry good functions for better industry outcomes.
AEGIC chair Ron Storey said the AEGIC board took an industry first approach at the outset of these discussions to contribute towards the formation of a more aligned, more efficient operation for the Australian grains industry.
"AEGIC's 10-year partnership with the Western Australian State Government and GRDC is evolving into a broader set of grains industry services with Grains Australia," he said.
"It's logical, more efficient, and will avoid the risk of 'silos' developing. Importantly, it will help to build greater depth in industry technical skills and create a stronger national grains industry.
"We commend all parties, especially GRDC and DPIRD, for their collaboration and foresight. It's a good outcome for the investment of grower and taxpayer dollars and will deliver substantial value for the Australian grains industry in the decades ahead."
Until now AEGIC and Grains Australia have operated as separate entities; AEGIC as an initiative of DPIRD and GRDC, and Grains Australia as an initiative of GRDC.
Under the new structure, Grains Australia will replace GRDC as a Member of AEGIC (alongside DPIRD) and investment for AEGIC from GRDC will come through Grains Australia.
The move will ensure industry and government funds continue to be invested in a coordinated and efficient way to maximise value to Australian growers, strengthen relationships, and meet the needs of customers and end-users around the world.
