A big livestock grazing farm near Coonalpyn is on the market for an asking price of around $1215 per acre.
Mt Timothy takes in 1448 hectares (3579 acres) on the edge of the Ngarkat Conservation Park, near the SA/Victorian border.
Agents from Spence Dix and Co have put a price tag of $4.35 million on the property.
About 26km south of the Mallee Highway and 62km north-east of Coonalpyn, the property receives an annual average rain of 422mm.
Agents are talking up the farm's good water and fencing.
The northern part of the property has had a cropping history over the years.
About 20km of the fencing has been replaced in the past six years.
Mt Timothy has been divided into 22 main and holding paddocks.
It features three equipped bores, two submersibles, solar submersible (recently installed), windmill, two large concrete tanks, plus 12 satellite poly tanks.
A new 50mm mainline has been installed and two of the bores interconnected.
There are new concrete troughs in most paddocks.
Pastures are mainly healthy veldt grass based with some clovers.
Agents say the farm is showing the benefit of the 150 tonnes of single super spread every three years.
The property owner estimates the land is capable of easily supporting 250 cattle breeders and some sheep if the present fertiliser and feed/seed program is continued with lots more scope.
Mt Timothy is currently running 300 cows and 1200 ewes.
Improvements include a four-bedroom home, as new cattle yards, crush and ramp, plus second set across road, sheep yards, raised board shearing shed and implement/workshop shed.
For more information contact Greg Window 0427 582177 or Alastair Johnson 0427 609751.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
