Farm Online
Home/Property

For $1215 per acre, Mallee grazing at Mt Timothy has lots of potential

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Warm grazing with lots of potential at Mt Timothy, on the market for $4.35 million. Pictures from Spence Dix and Co
Warm grazing with lots of potential at Mt Timothy, on the market for $4.35 million. Pictures from Spence Dix and Co

A big livestock grazing farm near Coonalpyn is on the market for an asking price of around $1215 per acre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.