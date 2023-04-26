Jessica Towns runner-up in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows Young Woman winner Florance McGufficke embraces runner-up Jess Towns during the presentation. Picture by The Land

This is branded content for Ottley Capital.

A Moree woman who studied at the University of New England has done the region proud in The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman program.



Jessica Towns said she was "overwhelmed and excited" to be named as the 2023 runner-up.

"I am excited to take on the next year alongside Florance, to help promote agricultural shows and the Young Woman program."



Jess, who works in livestock finance and is a passionate advocate for her hometown, was announced as this year's Runner Up at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.



Coming from three generations of race horse trainers, Jess is running her own race with aspirations to establish her own racehorse re-homing program to support rural trainers.

An accomplished equestrian, Jess has been involved in ag shows since she was three years old, travelling to shows across the State and even internationally to compete in equestrian events.

"While I've travelled around, I've seen the Young Woman program in all different regions and the diversity and success of the women involved," Jess said.

The competition was won by Cooma's Florance McGufficke.

Far from dividing them, the almost 900 kilometre distance between Florance and Jess, who also studied agribusiness at the University of New England, has united them in their aim to reach shows in far flung corners of the state throughout the year.

This is particularly important to Jess, who spoke about the "vibrant young community" in Moree, and her drive to use this platform to share the opportunities of the program.

"The best part about the program is the network and connections, the people you meet from Her Excellency the Governor, to farmers with a connection to your home town, and forming friendships with the girls for life."

Speaking about labour shortages in her region, Jess also wants to promote the benefits of living and working in rural and remote towns.

"Moree is an agriculturally rich community, it has so many amazing opportunities," she said.

"All it takes is to come out and have a look and you'll fall in love with the plains."

There were 14 Young Woman finalist at Sydney Royal this year who had been selected by their local show and undergone judging at zone level.