Farm Online
Home/Dairy

PIRSA funding creates 10 livestock underpasses in south-east SA

Katie Jackson
By Katie Jackson
April 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Walker, with son Blue, 3, says the newly installed livestock underpass at the Mount Schank, SA, dairy he sharefarms has made an immeasurable difference to productivity.
Ben Walker, with son Blue, 3, says the newly installed livestock underpass at the Mount Schank, SA, dairy he sharefarms has made an immeasurable difference to productivity.

The first livestock underpasses delivered through the South Australian state government's grant program are now fully functional, with at least 10 either completed or underway in the south east of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson

Journalist

Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.