Kilcoy Global Foods wins Wagyu branded beef champion title

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
April 20 2023
The team from Wagyu branded beef competition champion, Kilcoy Global Foods, led by regional manager, Bede McAlpin with the weighty championship trophy at the Australian Wagyu Association awards dinner in Sydney.
Queensland-based beef processor, Kilcoy Global Foods, has proven its ambitions in the luxury beef market are well founded after taking out this year's grand champion title in the Australian Wagyu Association's prestigious branded beef competition.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

