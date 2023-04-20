Queensland-based beef processor, Kilcoy Global Foods, has proven its ambitions in the luxury beef market are well founded after taking out this year's grand champion title in the Australian Wagyu Association's prestigious branded beef competition.
A full blood Wagyu steak entry from Kilcoy's relatively new Jade Pure Wagyu brand achieved a marbling score of 58 per cent and topped the competition judge's scoreboard with 1015 points.
It's the first time Kilcoy has emerged at the top of the branded beef honour board, which in the past decade has featured repeat wins by big Wagyu beef players such as Stone Axe Pastoral, Andrews Meats and Mayura Station.
Announced at a gala "best of the best" awards dinner during the AWA's Sydney Wagyu Edge conference, the winning steak, and earlier gold medal class judging winner, came from a full blood black 36-month-old steer fed for 350 days.
The animal was bred by Arubial Wagyu on Queensland's Western Darling Downs and processed at Kilcoy's plant just northwest of Brisbane.
The Jade Wagyu brand, only launched by Kilcoy in 2021, relies solely on cattle sourced from Arubial's Condamine herd.
The "deliciously balanced and succulent" grand champion steak entry had already claimed gold and the champion title in the branded beef competition's full blood class with a score of 8.6 for marbling fineness and 109 square centimetres of eye muscle area.
It was described by judges as "the ultimate experience of rich caramelised and roasted aroma, with silky smooth tenderness, unami and long lasting juiciness".
Kilcoy bagged two other gold medals with its Carrara brand in the crossbred Wagyu and the open F1 Wagyu classes.
For the first time the independently judged taste test awards also included a reserve grand champion, which went to a 52pc marbled entry from Stockyard Beef's Kiwami brand, processed by John Dee.
The 29-month-old steer was bred by the Dew family at Longford Station, between north of Bendemeer on NSW's Northern Tablelands followed by 400 days on feed at Stockyard's Kerwee Feedlot.
Its judges' score of 999 followed a marbling fineness result of 8.8 and an eye muscle area of 88 square centimetres.
Longford, long time suppliers to Stockyard, has been producing award-winning Wagyu animals for decades, last year winning gold in the AWA branded beef competition's open crossbred category.
Judges said this year's overall reserve champion was a superb Wagyu example, with a "beautifully tender sweet aroma, melting buttery flavour and dissolving juiciness.
The win takes Stockyard Beef Kiwami brand's total gold medal tally to 23 in the past four years to 23.
This 2023 competition awarded more medals than ever across its five classes, and attracted a record 58 entries.
A panel of 36 judges including competition sponsors, chefs, food critics, butchers and members of the broader community assessed entries for visual appearance, flavour, aroma, juiciness, and mouth feel.
Wagyu branded beef competition chief steward, Dr Alex Ball, from Rural Analytics, Armidale, said the credibility of the awards had been enhanced by AWA introducing new cooking methodologies, improved protocols and robust statistical approach to ensuring the integrity of the competition was world-leading.
"The 2023 competition has showcased the outstanding eating quality performance of Wagyu - it truly is the best of the best," Dr Ball said.
A newly-named Gary McPherson Memorial Packers Award, recognising the most visually appealing entry according to the back room handlers preparing steaks for judging, went to a memorable gold medal winner in the full blood Wagyu judging from Stone Axe Pastoral's Cobungra Station brand.
The entry, from a 42-month-old beast which had spent 450 days on feed, recorded a 65pc marble score - the highest ever for the awards - and marbling fineness of 8.8.
The crossbred Wagyu class champion was exhibited by a weather-battered Pardoo Wagyu's Okan Wagyu brand from Port Hedland in Western Australia's northern Pilbara region.
Pardoo copped the raging force of Cyclone Isla as it crossed the WA coast during the past week.
"It's been a difficult week for us in the North West, but this result gives me a lot of encouragement - and we will rebuild," said Pardoo principal, Bruce Cheung.
Isla demolished the nearby Pardoo Roadhouse and a lot of pastoral Wagyu's infrastructure, including almost all its centre pivot irrigators.
The Okan brand champion and gold medal winner, from a 30-month-old steer bred by Gorgina Pastoral after 420 days on feed, had 29pc marbling, a marble fineness score of 5.7, and 77 square centimetres of eye muscle area.
Judges said the entry was "soft, silky and delicate with lasting juiciness".
Pardoo's First Growth entry also won gold in the open F1 Wagyu class.
Northern NSW's Jack's Creek Wagyu claimed the new purebred Wagyu class championship, with an entry with 61pc marbling, a marble fineness score of 7 and 97 square centimetres of eye muscle area.
Meat giant JBS Australia's division, Andrews Meat Industries, was the champion in the open F1 Wagyu class with its Tajima brand entry scoring 991 judging points after recording 57pc marbling, a marble fineness score of 5.7 and 98 square centimetres of eye muscle area.
The 26-month-animal, processed by JBS Riverina Beef after 386 days on feed was bred by the DJ Graham Trust.
Jjudges said it delivered "pure bliss - a superb clean, steak with fresh juiciness and silky texture".
Stanbroke Beef's Diamantina Wagyu claimed the commercial class championship with an entry with 32pc marbling, marbling fineness of 5.8 and eye muscle area of 94 square centimetres.
The judging team described the champion as having an exceptionally satisfying grilled aroma, mild earthy flavours, explosive juiciness and sweet, caramelised and buttery notes.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
