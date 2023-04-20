Viv Oldfield has been named as the buyer of the Middle Creek Station in the Northern Territory.
Mr Oldfield, who also has a partnership with the Costello family in Crown Point Pastoral Company, has extended his vast holdings as Australia's largest private landholder.
Mr Oldfield, and associated companies, now own more than nine million hectares across South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Middle Creek Station takes in 60,000 hectares (148,263 acres) at Larrimah, about 180km south-east of Katherine, and is said to be an already well developed cattle breeding property.
Mr Oldfield already owns extensive cattle interests in the region - including Phoenix Park at Katherine, a feedlotting operation at Katherine with the to turn off up to 45,000 head of cattle per annum.
Crown Point was a big winner from the massive station sell-off by Gina Rinehart through Hancock Agriculture and S. Kidman and Co.
Rinehart sold Phoenix Park along with Ruby Plains and Sturt Creek stations in Western Australia plus South Australia's Innamincka and Macumba stations to Crown Point during the sell-off.
That enormous sale process has continued with Kidman, a joint venture between Hancock Agriculture and CRED Agriculture, recently offloading four more cattle stations.
Three of the properties - Durrie (6600 square kilometres), Naryilco (7510sq km ) and Glengyle (5540sq km) - are in south west Queensland's Channel Country.
The fourth property was the 4572sq km Brunchilly Station on Barkly Tablelands in the NT.
Mrs Rinehart lost her title as the nation's biggest landowner after her strategic move from early in 2021 to sell off seven big stations in Western Australia and the Territory covering some 1.876 million hectares.
It was believed to be the single biggest agricultural portfolio ever to be offered up in Australia.
The total asking price was believed to be around $300 million, which it appears the massive sale achieved.
Then came the sale of a further 2.4 million hectares late last year.
At the height of her land ownership, after the purchase of the Kidman properties back in 2016, the Rinehart beef empire spanned more than 10 million hectares.
The company has said it was pursuing a new strategic direction of moving away from large-scale grass-fed operations to a feedlot focus.
The Middle Creek property was sold by the nation's biggest grower of mangoes Nino Niceforo, centred on Katherine.
The station has been running a 6000 cattle herd across 11 main paddocks including approximately 620ha chain cleared with some pastures planted.
It has a homestead and workers accommodation.
The main cattle yard, central to the breeder paddocks, is capable of handling 2000 head at any time.
The sale was handled by Elders Real Estate, Katherine.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.