Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Viv Oldfield tightens his grip on the title of the nation's biggest landowner

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The latest Oldfield buy is said to be well set as a cattle breeding operation.
The latest Oldfield buy is said to be well set as a cattle breeding operation.

Viv Oldfield has been named as the buyer of the Middle Creek Station in the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.