Irrigated black soil creek flats and cattle

LES and Sharon Hill are selling their 65 hectare (160 acre) South Burnett property Jaindaroo, which has been running 40 to 50 trade cattle in addition to the sale of hay from irrigated cultivation country.
Located on the Burnett Highway 28km north of Nanango, Jaindaroo is described as being a highly productive parcel of land with excellent water entitlements.
In addition to the cultivation country, Jiandaroo is divided into five grazing paddocks, which are securely fenced with four barbed wires on timber and steel posts.
The grazing country has a dense coverage of planted improved pastures, particularly Rhodes grass.
A laneway connects the paddocks to a large set of timber cattle yards and cooler yards.
Jiandaroo has three irrigation bores with entitlements, two of which are unmetered.
One bore has a capacity of up to 32,000 litres/hour and irrigates the 16.5 hectares (41 acres) of black soil creek flats.
A new bore with irrigation entitlement that has recently been drilled is unequipped and was tested to have a capacity of about 68,000L/hour.
The demand for the Hill's hay currently outstrips supply, suggesting the development of additional cultivation country would be beneficial.
Improvements include a two-bedroom timber cottage in a private setting with scenic views. The low-set air conditioned home also has a wood heater and is equipped with solar panels.
The cottages is suitable as either a home or a rental property.
This is an opportunity to purchase aThe potential to expand the cultivation with the water supply from the new bore will enhance the property's income production and value.
Jiandaroo will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on May 19.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
