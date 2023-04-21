MEAT processors have rejected calls for the mandatory introduction of third-party monitored video surveillance camera systems in abattoirs, saying there is no evidence to show CCTV would result in better animal welfare outcomes.
The reaction follows an open letter from animal welfare organisations calling on the meat processing industry to commit to the mandatory use of CCTV, as part of the ongoing review of the national Standards and Guidelines for the Welfare of Animals at Slaughter Establishments.
Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson said good animal welfare outcomes were sustained by the implementation of well-defined standard operating procedures, undertaken by highly trained staff.
"Such procedures and assurances of staff competency form the foundation of AMIC's independently audited and widely adopted Industry Animal Welfare Certification System," Mr Hutchinson said.
"The implementation of CCTV will never replace these important competency and procedural principles.
"While AMIC supports the voluntary installation of CCTV systems as a management tool, it does not support it as a mandatory requirement."
Mr Hutchinson said in addition to the lack of evidence that CCTV resulted in better animal welfare outcomes, AMIC did not support mandatory CCTV there were other wide ranging concerns including privacy, cyber security, potential misrepresentation, misuse of footage in case of a data breach, and added cost imposed on industry and regulators.
Titled 'time to demonstrate your commitment to transparency', the letter from animal welfare groups follows ABC TV's 7.30 recent controversial report into the CO2 gas stunning of pigs.
The letter was sent to both AMIC and Australian Pork Limited by five animal welfare groups: Animals Australia, Four Paws Australia, World Animal Protection, and the Humane Society and the overarching Australian Alliance for Animals.
Alliance for Animals policy director Jed Goodfellow said the introduction of CCTV as a regulatory requirement with third-party monitoring would be a real and practical way for the the processing industry to demonstrate its commitment to the Australian community.
"Each year over five million pigs, nine million cattle, 28 million sheep and 700 million chickens are slaughtered in Australian abattoirs, so the potential benefits of using CCTV to reduce the risk of poor handling and inhumane killing are significant," Dr Goodfellow said.
"The community cares very deeply about the way animals are treated during production and in death.
"They expect animals to be treated humanely, with respect and compassion, and they want assurances that this expectation is being met."
Dr Goodfellow pointed to the use of CCTV in other parts of the world including the UK, Israel, Spain and several Europe juristictions and a regulatory requirement in Queensland for facilities that slaughtered horses.
He also pointed to Australian Pork Limited's on-farm Virtual Tour initiative introduced last year as "part of a broader strategy to increase transparency and engagement".
Mr Hutchinson said during the past 18 months, AMIC had engaged in good faith with government and animal welfare groups to develop the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Livestock Processing Establishments - a national standard to consistently regulate animal welfare at the processing establishments across all the state and territory jurisdictions.
"Industry continues to support this process, which is based on the latest science and global best practice, as the means to achieve animal welfare regulatory reform," Mr Hutchinson said.
"It is disappointing to see welfare groups bypassing this process to take advantage of recent media covering trespass breaches by animal rights extremists.
"Well designed standards and regulations proactively address the core causes of rare animal welfare incidents.
"AMIC and our membership consider animal welfare to be vital in the sustainable operation of processing establishments and we are committed to proper, stringent, and accountable animal welfare practices across the supply chain."
