The call is out for young people, passionate about the dairy industry, to apply to represent Australia at the 21st Young Breeders School in Belgium from August 30 to September 3.
The five-strong team will be made up of people aged 18 to 25, working with any dairy breed, who plan to build a career in the industry.
This will be the third time an Australian team competed at the Young Breeders School, with the first team attending in 2019 and again in 2022, after the two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
In the 2022 team, two of the five members were from SA, in Andrew Gray, Chapel Hill, and Courtney Afford, Woods Point.
Team leader for the past two trips Justin Johnston said this was an incredible opportunity for young people in dairy.
"For anyone looking to pursue a career in the dairy industry, this is an incredible opportunity," he said.
"The Young Breeders School is the international reference point for training and show preparation, with almost 200 competitors from around the world expected to take part."
Building international networks within the industry is just one of the many benefits of being part of the Australian YBS program, according to 2022 Australian team member Kaitlyn Wishart.
"The YBS is an incredible opportunity to develop your skills and knowledge while building valuable networks with likeminded individuals from all around the world," she said.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience that can generate incredible future opportunities."
Backed by Holstein Australia and Jersey Australia and a growing number of dairy industry businesses, the opportunity includes participating in the school at Battice, Belgium, as well as an education tour through Holland and Belgium.
The five-day event, run by the Association Wallonne de l'Elevage, involves hands-on workshops including bedding, showmanship and clipping, as well as classroom-based sessions such as marketing and herd promotion.
After three days of workshops and practice, participants put their skills to the test in stock judging, showmanship and calf classes.
Holstein Australia chief executive officer Rohan Butler said the initiative had been put together to assist emerging leaders in the dairy industry develop valuable leadership skills.
"It also presents a unique opportunity to experience that first hand and start building international relationships early in one's career," he said.
Jersey Australia general manager Glen Barrett said the YBS Program, since its inception, had provided not just a great opportunity for those selected to hone and developed their show ring craft but to grow and evolve as individual to become current and future leaders.
"What's more exciting that we are now progressing YBS into an All Breeds Youth Program driven by JA and HA and creating wider opportunities for Australia's young breeders," he said.
Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, April 26.
