The Australian Wagyu Association has celebrated the breed's rapidly expanding hoofprint in Australian agriculture with more than 600 delegates in Sydney attending its biggest ever three-day WagyuEdge conference.
The past week's event, which has been followed by a weekend of farm tours in the NSW Hunter and Cudgegong valleys, drew cattle producers and meat industry stakeholders from across Australia, Japan, China, the US, Britain, Indonesia and New Zealand.
Attendance numbers were a third higher than the AWA's 2022 conference, reflecting the level of cattle industry interest in the relatively young, 33-year-old cattle breed association, which just notched up 1000 full members in January.
AWA president and NSW Northern Tablelands producer, Charlie Perry, noted 20 years ago the breed boasted just 20 large breeders in Australia with more than 50 full blood Wagyu cattle in their herds.
This year the breed has more than 20 members with more than 1000 full bloods each.
"The Australian Wagyu sector is now a $2 billion industry making a significant contribution to the $14b Australian beef industry," Mr Perry said.
"The AWA has built a reputation as holding one of the top ag conferences in the country, and the 600 people here is a testament to this fact."
The conference program also included the industry's glittering branded beef competition award dinner; a Sydney Harbour cruise combined with a Wagyu genetics auction, and a black tie industry dinner and charity auction raising funds for the Wagyu Fellowship and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
