Ex-ADF personnel deployed to cotton fields

April 24 2023 - 8:00am
Ex-ADF personnel are now working on cotton farms in Australia.
The first graduates from a new project that aims to help farmers find workers for their cotton harvests are now picking cotton on properties near Moree.

