Agricultural drones have a promising future in the farming sector, as more farmers are turning to the innovative technology to compete crop spraying.
Drones could be seen as a key solution for farmers in reducing the impact of chemical spray drift onto other properties, or paddocks.
"The propeller is curved at the end to create a strong airflow, which is like the big jets. In this case it helps push the spray down into the crop or the surface it's going on. So reducing the spray drift," Co-founder for Enviro at Drones Alan Carlyle said.
Chemical spray drift is an on-going issue for farmers.
If a spray is done incorrectly the chemical vapour can drift through the air and onto neighbouring crops, leading to contamination of the product and costing farmers millions of dollars worth in damage, potential loss of income and harm to the community.
READ ALSO:
"It's very, it can be quite damaging for sensitive crops in the area," chair of the ag science committee Alan Brown said.
"And also it can be a real problem for neighbourly relationships and ultimately in some cases can be an issue for food safety," he said.
Large agricultural drones can carry up to 40kg of chemical fluid or seed.
The data driven technology enables the drones to be highly accurate and precise in their spraying, with operators completing a field survey a day or two prior.
"We have to put in good data, so the drone is able to do a good job," Mr Carlyle said.
"We can mark out obstacles, like a big tree in the paddock, so we can tell it there is a big obstacle there and to avoid that patch," he said.
After the survey is compete all the data is uploaded into an iPad, that will enable the operator to give exact instructions to the drone.
"We tell it the chemical rate, what farmers want applied; the size of droplet, how fast the drain goes and how high above the crop it needs to go," Mr Carlyle said.
"Overall, it's an efficiency thing. You can reduce chemical usage, which is good for everyone and water usage as well," he said.
With the use of drones becoming more common place on farms the emerging technology could one day surpass traditional methods like the tractor.
Livestock and grain farmer Matt Wilson said that the drone is definitely more of a cost efficient method.
"Particularly in this application we have a spray rig that we could do this with. But we'd knock more grain out by spraying it ourselves than spray with the drone," Mr Wilson said.
Drones also have the capability to access specific areas or terrains that are normally inaccessible via tractors.
"Because machines to get through on wet paddock, the machines can't drive on it, especially when it's gonna do damage to the crop, pre harvest. So the less the machines that are on the paddocks, the better it is for the the yield crop yield" he said.
But, despite their potential, the technology is still fairly new and limited, as drone operators have to recharge the large batteries every ten minutes in a bath of water.
This is due to the large amount of power they consume and the potential to overheat fairly quickly.
"They can be very useful but the technology is still emerging. But, they are certainly another tool that people can use, but they've got limited applications because of the sheer scale of operations, but there's certainly a place for them," Mr Brown said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.