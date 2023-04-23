The egg industry is facing a challenge of a different kind, according to industry professionals, who say demand for the protein-packed produce has increased by 200,000 units a day in just one year.
As supermarkets struggle to keep eggs in fridges, Australian Eggs managing director Rowan McMonnies says it's the product's popularity causing shelves to be bare, not a lack of supply.
In 2022, consumers were eating about 18.3 million eggs per day, but that number has jumped to 18.5m a day in 2023, or more than 6.5 billion per year.
"The reason that you're that you're seeing some patchiness in stores is they're flying off the shelves," Mr McMonnies said.
"That's driven by two primary factors: post-COVID population growth and profound inflationary pressures.
"Our borders are open and our industry is still catching up with that, but we're all also facing interest rate rises so consumers are looking to better value, lower cost, and highly nutritious protein in eggs."
Mr McMonnies said to meet the demand, the industry had to takes steps to invest, but it also faced the same inflationary pressures.
"There are high food prices, high input cost and high construction costs that are naturally providing somewhat of a handbrake on the ability of the industry to spring forward," he said.
"It's happening (investment), but it's not happening overnight - it's not that hard to get the chickens into the system, but the hard part is they need somewhere to live.
"You have to find the land, you have to get the approvals, you have to get the sheds constructed, and then you've got to order the chickens - the investment cycle is really more like 12 to 18 months in terms.
"The reality is anyone who wants an egg today, will find one, it just might not be the brand you normally buy or available at the end of the day as opposed to the start."
RELATED:
Trudy and Andrew Pilmore, Earth Eggs, Kingston SE, joined the industry just seven months ago when they took on an existing free range egg business - and less than a year in - they're already discussing expansion to meet market demand.
The farm is home to about 6000 free range pastured chickens, which share one hectare per 145 chickens and produce more than 30,000 eggs a week.
Ms Pilmore said she had noticed an increase in demand prior to Christmas and, although she thought it would taper off, consumers were still crying out for eggs.
"I thought at first it was just the Christmas rush and it would slow down, but the orders continued," she said.
"Then when the summer holidays finished I thought it would drop off but it didn't, then Easter came and went and the demand was still there.
"The demand is huge and higher than we ever expected."
Fresh to the sector, Ms Pilmore said the couple was wary of expanding too soon but were evaluating their future strategies.
"We'd love to supply more, but there's a huge cost involved in that because we're free range pastured eggs," she said.
"We have moveable caravans, so we've got to have more housing for the birds which means purchasing those, potentially splitting up our paddocks, and plenty of other costs.
"It's tricky for us to make that decision, we're new to the industry and we don't know how long the demand will last, but it's something we're discussing because we know there is the demand there right now."
Although Mr Pilmore has been a lifelong farmer, the learning curve has been steep for the couple, with poultry something neither had experience with prior to purchasing the business.
Taking on the reigns was "100 per cent a leap of faith", according to Ms Pilmore, who said the transition had been a blur but also believed it had already been a rewarding experience with positive feedback from consumers so far.
"We supply supermarkets in Adelaide as well as locally at Kingston, Robe, Bordertown, Keith and Penola and there's a great response to our free range program," she said.
"There's obviously still plenty of room for the caged eggs and barn laid eggs, but we do get quite a bit of positive feedback from people who want free range eggs.
"Animal welfare is a concern for some people, while others care about their own health.
"We get questions about what we feed them and how they live - people really care about what they're putting into their bodies, where the food is coming from and how its produced."
Due to the popularity increase, the business had to cut back on deliveries to some markets in an effort to meet demand of others.
"We just hope all the people that we cut back understand," Mr Pilmore said.
"We're not just cutting a certain supermarket back that week, everyone is getting cut back with eggs, and we're just doing the best we can to be fair on all the customers and give them as much as we can."
Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.
Journalist at Stock Journal. Born into a journo family in the state's South East, Katie made the move to the big smoke to join the team in early 2022 after seven years spent at various mastheads in the regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.