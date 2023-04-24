A stellar $17,200 per acre was paid at an on-site auction for a former dairy farm at Naringal near Warrnambool late last week.
At that price, the 82 hectare (203 acre) farm made almost $3.5 million at the Thursday afternoon auction.
Conducted by Elders Real Estate Camperdown, the property was said to be prime agricultural land in highly regarded an tightly held district.
Farm land in the high rainfall south-west remains in hot demand, annual rainfall in the region is about 750mm.
The farm also had two homes across its two titles.
It has a spacious three-bedroom family home with separate lounge, kitchen and dining area plus a sleepout.
The second is a four-bedroom home.
The Naringal land has a balance of versatile, arable soils subdivided into 10 main paddocks serviced by a central laneway.
Bore water is supplied to troughs throughout with extensive road frontages to three roads
Other improvements include a large enclosed machinery shed, hay shed and workshop.
It also has that now disused dairy with yards, crush and loading ramp.
The property is located about 20km east of Warrnambool
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
