Former dairy farm in high rainfall south-west sells for a stunning price

By Chris McLennan
April 24 2023 - 3:00pm
High rainfall farm country in the south-west excited bidders at an auction on Thursday. Pictures from Elders Real Estate
A stellar $17,200 per acre was paid at an on-site auction for a former dairy farm at Naringal near Warrnambool late last week.

