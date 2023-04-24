AWI CEO pays China first visit in four years

Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts says the company's first visit to China since COVID-19 swept the globe has revealed that wool processors in the nation are determine to expand post-pandemic.
China is already the largest buyer of Australian wool, taking more than 80 per cent of the nation's clip.
Mr Roberts is back in Australia after spending a week meeting senior industry figures in Shanghai, Zhangjiagang, Tongxiang, Nanjing and Beijing.
It is the first time an Australian-based AWI representative has visited China since 2019.
Mr Roberts met industry groups including the China Wool Textile Association, the Nanjing Wool Market and senior executives of key wool processing operations who process Australian wool.
Mr Roberts said he went to China as soon as he possibly could.
"Right throughout COVID and despite the hideous lockdowns they were still able to support Australian wool growers and the domestic trade more broadly throughout that whole period, and it was important to get up there and acknowledge that and thank the Chinese processing sector on behalf of our stakeholders.
"And it's a message that was very much appreciated."
The first part of the trip involved going to the two major processing hubs in Zhangjiagang and Tongxiang, where the vast majority of Australian wool clip is first processed.
Mr Roberts said meetings were held with processors who accounted for more than 70 per cent of that buying power and were the biggest top makers in China.
Mr Roberts said the processors were all reporting expansion of their facilities.
"That optimism is also reflected in many of the second-tier processors who are also looking to expand or have already done so during COVID," he said.
"There was an underlying confidence in China and a quiet determination to expand in China.
"There is a belief that more and more Chinese consumers are going to want to wear wool.
"So, the 50 per cent (of wool from Australia) that now stays in China, they think is going to increase each year on year.
"And in fact, that view is also coming from the China Wool Textile Association."
Major changes in both consumer and industry attitudes when it comes to environmental issues including a massive shift towards traceability were also significant, he said.
"The industry has been doing a lot of tweaking of the machinery during the COVID downtime," he said.
"Every plant I went to has been updating and I've never seen so many solar panels and they weren't there four years ago."
Mr Roberts said the expansion in plant capacity was incredible.
"A few years ago only two or three top making plants had the capacity to process over 10 million kilos," he said.
"That number has increased significantly.
"The fact these factories are expanding is a good sign.
"The companies don't just build them on a hunch, they've done their research.
"They understand that the Chinese consumer wants a naturally sourced fibre and they're getting a similar message from their overseas customers too, particularly with the rising spending power of Gen Z and they are emphasising the natural biodegradable qualities of wool because it is a strong selling point."
In December Mr Roberts took part in trade talks in India, Australia's second largest export market.
"Well, you embrace both China and India," he said.
"Some of the key mills in India are expanding, but that said, they've still got a long way to go from 5 per cent of our wool clip which India currently take to the 82 per cent that China buy."
